"My brother": Yamal shares training photo with Pablo Gavi at Barcelona

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal gets along well with all his teammates, but he has formed a particularly close bond with Pablo Gavi. The young forward shared a new photo with his friend during a training session on his Instagram story.

Lamine reposted Gavi's post, in which the midfielder shared a picture of the two performing a training drill together and tagged his friend. Yamal added the caption "My brother" to the snapshot, along with heart-hand and blood drop emojis.

It's worth noting that both Yamal and Gavi are products and graduates of Barcelona's famed academy, so they've known each other for quite some time.

Both players featured in the opening La Liga fixture against Mallorca. While Yamal played the full match, Gavi came on as a substitute in the 69th minute, replacing Pau Cubarsí.

Lamine Yamal and Gavi report for international duty. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/sSKgSayElt — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) September 4, 2023

Gavi has been a regular in Barcelona's first team since 2021, making 154 appearances and recording 10 goals and 18 assists. Yamal broke into the starting lineup in 2023 and has since played 107 matches, notching 26 goals and 35 assists for the club.