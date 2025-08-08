Home training spot. Erling Haaland shares a glimpse of his personal gym

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland stays in peak condition by training not only at the club’s facilities, but also in his own home. The Norwegian star gave fans a sneak peek into his personal workout room on Instagram.

Haaland posted a photo striking a pose in the middle of his home gym, captioning it with a single “💪🏻” emoji. Behind him, you can spot a rack loaded with various sizes of dumbbells and an ab workout station—clear proof that the City ace takes no days off.

It’s worth noting that Manchester City have already kicked off their pre-season preparations, which started later than usual due to the team’s involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup. The new campaign, though, is just around the corner: on August 16, City will travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening fixture.

Before that, the Citizens will play their only friendly of the current pre-season, taking on Italian side Palermo on August 9.