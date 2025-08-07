RU RU ES ES FR FR
A sensational start: Haaland recalls his Premier League debut for City

The Norwegian immediately made his mark in the new league
Football news Today, 09:17
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland vs West Ham, 2022 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mancity / Author unknown

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has been with the club for three years now, already establishing himself as one of the greatest in their history. On the third anniversary of his arrival, City's official Instagram page took a look back at the Norwegian's Premier League debut.

The Norwegian striker shared his club’s post, which recalled his very first match in the English top flight. The post features videos of both goals Haaland scored in that match. The caption reads: “Erling Haaland introduced himself to the @premierleague three years ago today! ⏪🩵”.

That opening-round Premier League clash against West Ham took place exactly three years ago, on August 7, 2022. Haaland wasted no time making an impact in the new league, netting a brace in his debut to secure a 2-0 victory for his team.

In that season as a whole, the Norwegian featured in 53 matches, scoring 52 goals and providing 9 assists. The team capped off the campaign with a historic treble, lifting the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup trophies.

