Haaland, Bruno Fernandes and other Man City and Man United stars attend Drake concert in Manchester

Footballers from Manchester's top clubs—Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, Joshua Zirkzee, Bryan Mbeumo, Rúben Dias and others—decided to enjoy their evening on August 5th by heading to the Co-op Live arena, where renowned rapper Drake was performing his Some Special Shows 4 U concert.

Photos of Manchester United players appeared on the SAINTS VIP Instagram page, while Erling Haaland shared personal snaps on his Snapchat.

It's worth noting that both clubs are gearing up for the new season, eager to bounce back after a disappointing previous campaign. Neither City nor United managed to claim any silverware, and the Red Devils finished a dismal 15th in the league, missing out on European competition altogether.

Manchester City will kick off their Premier League campaign on August 16th against Wolverhampton, while Manchester United open their season with a clash against Arsenal on August 17th.