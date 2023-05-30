Holland praises Guardiola

Manchester City's chief goalkeeper, Erling Holland, has expressed his opinion on the work of team coach Josep Guardiola.

According to the Norwegian, the Spanish specialist helped him progress all season.

"I listened to him carefully because I think Guardiola is the best in soccer. In his time he was a very smart player, so I took all his instructions very seriously," said the footballer.

Recall that in his first season at Manchester City, Holland scored 52 goals and made nine assists.