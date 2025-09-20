"He's an artist!" — Arne Slot comments on the performance of Liverpool's new signing Florian Wirtz

The head coach was generous with his praise

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot shared his thoughts on the performance of the team's midfielder, Florian Wirtz.

Details: During a media session, journalists asked Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot about the displays of their summer acquisition, attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. Slot was effusive in his praise:

Florian Wirtz is an artist. He gets better and better every game. Always wants the ball, even if he has moments where he could do better.

We don't have to teach him how to play football. He just has to adapt to Premier League intensity.

Worth noting: Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips 20 September 2025



Let us remind you, Florian Wirtz joined the club for €120 million, becoming one of the most expensive signings in the team's history. In the 2025/26 season, he has already featured in six matches, providing one assist.



See also: Chelsea and Liverpool show interest in Micky van de Ven! Tottenham preparing an offer