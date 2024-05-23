Here we go. Thiago Motta joins Juventus

Italian coach Thiago Motta has decided not to extend his contract with Bologna, but he did not remain unemployed for long.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the specialist is moving to Juventus. All details and the contract have already been agreed upon - an official announcement will follow soon. Incidentally, the deal with the new club is set until July 2027.

This morning, Motta informed Bologna of his decision to leave the team. The club acknowledged his decision, thanked him for his work, and wished him success in the future.

It was also reported earlier that Thiago will earn around 5 million euros per season in Turin.

Additionally, Juventus has officially dismissed Massimiliano Allegri. Until the end of the season, the U-19 Juventus coach, Paolo Montero, will work with the team. With one round remaining in the season, Juventus sits in fourth place with 68 points.

Under Motta's leadership, Bologna has qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 60 years. They have accumulated the same number of points as Juventus but hold third place due to a better goal difference.