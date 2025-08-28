RU RU ES ES FR FR
Here we go! Nicolò Savona is moving to Nottingham Forest

The transfer will be completed soon.
Football news Today, 14:35
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Nicolo Savona in the Juventus squad Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Juventus is letting its academy graduate join the Premier League.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on his X social media page, English side Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign right-back Nicolò Savona from Juventus.

The reported transfer fee is around €15 million, with the player already preparing for his medical. The final preparations are underway before the official signing of the documents.

Savona is a product of the Bianconeri academy, and this transfer marks the first major challenge of the young Italian's career.

Last season, Savona made 40 appearances for Juve's first team, scoring 2 goals and providing one assist. His current contract with the club runs until 2030, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €12 million.

Reminder: An unexpected replacement for Santo at Nottingham Forest has been identified. There could even be a return.

