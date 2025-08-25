A surprise replacement for Santo at Nottingham Forest identified. A return could be on the cards

Rumors have been swirling lately about a potential managerial change at Nottingham Forest, as club owner Evangelos Marinakis is reportedly not entirely satisfied with Nuno Espírito Santo. However, things could take a dramatic turn with a highly unexpected return to English football.

Details: According to Football Insider, the name of former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers—currently in charge of Celtic—has emerged in the club’s offices. The Northern Irish coach has hinted that he could leave the Scottish giants at any moment.