A surprise replacement for Santo at Nottingham Forest identified. A return could be on the cards

A well-known figure in English football.
Football news Today, 12:41
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Rumors have been swirling lately about a potential managerial change at Nottingham Forest, as club owner Evangelos Marinakis is reportedly not entirely satisfied with Nuno Espírito Santo. However, things could take a dramatic turn with a highly unexpected return to English football.

Details: According to Football Insider, the name of former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers—currently in charge of Celtic—has emerged in the club’s offices. The Northern Irish coach has hinted that he could leave the Scottish giants at any moment.

Quote: “It’s still possible that Rodgers could leave. There’s talk that he’s being considered for the Nottingham Forest job, and if he gets that offer, I think he’ll take it. It seems he’s always had his sights set on a Premier League return. I don’t think he’s happy with the backing he’s received from the board in the transfer market. He wants to strengthen the squad, maintain the gap over Rangers, and remain competitive in Europe.

But the board appears content with the current situation, knowing they’re already well ahead. If they don’t support him and don’t strive for progress, what’s the point in him staying? That seems to be his outlook. So he’s keeping calm, and if the opportunity arises to take over a Premier League club, he’ll grab it,” the source states.

