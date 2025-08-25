FA to investigate Crystal Palace fans' banner about Marinakis and Gibbs-White

The animosity between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest is reaching a fever pitch after Forest took the London club's place in the Europa League, despite themselves barely meeting the criteria for which the Eagles were punished.

Details: Yesterday, the two sides faced off at Selhurst Park, where the home fans unveiled a banner targeting Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and defender Morgan Gibbs-White. The latter had been hoping for a move to Tottenham, but the club blocked the transfer, leaving the player to sign a new contract with Forest.

😬 Crystal Palace fans unveil a banner depicting Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis holding a gun to Morgan Gibbs-White’s head. Oof.



📸 Ben Stansall/Getty pic.twitter.com/4HjJeqkWrC — FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) August 24, 2025

This was just one of several jabs from Palace fans, who depicted Marinakis holding a gun to Gibbs-White's head along with the caption: "Mr. Marinakis is definitely not involved in blackmail, match-fixing, drug trafficking or corruption." The banner drew the ire of both the Football Association, which has launched an investigation, and Crystal Palace itself, which condemned the act.

Reminder: Crystal Palace lost their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding the multi-ownership case, resulting in their demotion from the Europa League to the Conference League, having previously accused Nottingham Forest and UEFA of double standards.