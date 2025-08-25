RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news FA to investigate Crystal Palace fans' banner about Marinakis and Gibbs-White

FA to investigate Crystal Palace fans' banner about Marinakis and Gibbs-White

Tension between clubs is rising.
Football news Today, 07:47
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

The animosity between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest is reaching a fever pitch after Forest took the London club's place in the Europa League, despite themselves barely meeting the criteria for which the Eagles were punished.

Details: Yesterday, the two sides faced off at Selhurst Park, where the home fans unveiled a banner targeting Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and defender Morgan Gibbs-White. The latter had been hoping for a move to Tottenham, but the club blocked the transfer, leaving the player to sign a new contract with Forest.

This was just one of several jabs from Palace fans, who depicted Marinakis holding a gun to Gibbs-White's head along with the caption: "Mr. Marinakis is definitely not involved in blackmail, match-fixing, drug trafficking or corruption." The banner drew the ire of both the Football Association, which has launched an investigation, and Crystal Palace itself, which condemned the act.

Reminder: Crystal Palace lost their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding the multi-ownership case, resulting in their demotion from the Europa League to the Conference League, having previously accused Nottingham Forest and UEFA of double standards.

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Official: Eberechi Eze joins Arsenal Football news 23 aug 2025, 12:16 Official: Eberechi Eze joins Arsenal
Ange Postecoglou with the Europa League trophy Football news 22 aug 2025, 08:49 Bombshell! Ange Postecoglou could replace Nuno Espírito Santo at Nottingham
Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottingham Forest Football news 22 aug 2025, 04:41 A scandal is brewing! Nuno Espírito Santo could be sacked by Nottingham Forest after clash with club management
Football news 22 aug 2025, 01:51 A new home! Official: Douglas Luiz joins Nottingham Forest
Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing Football news 21 aug 2025, 07:45 Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing
Glasner assesses Guehi and Eze's inclusion in Crystal Palace squad for Conference League match Football news 21 aug 2025, 03:44 Glasner assesses Guehi and Eze's inclusion in Crystal Palace squad for Conference League match
Related Tournament News
Lineker demands changes to VAR protocol after absurd incident Football news Today, 08:53 Lineker demands changes to VAR protocol after absurd incident
Seventh career miss! Bruno Fernandes fails to convert penalty against Fulham Football news Yesterday, 12:40 Seventh career miss! Bruno Fernandes fails to convert penalty against Fulham
There is a new transfer record! Premier League clubs spent over £2.5bn this summer Football news Yesterday, 10:58 There is a new transfer record! Premier League clubs spent over £2.5bn this summer
Last and first! African Ndiaye makes history for Everton Football news Yesterday, 10:02 Last and first! African Ndiaye makes history for Everton
A bet on youth: 14-year-old prodigy receives first-team invite at Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 09:36 A bet on youth: 14-year-old prodigy receives first-team invite at Manchester United
Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online Football news Yesterday, 08:25 Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores