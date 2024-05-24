RU RU
Here we go. Barcelona has decided on a new head coach

Here we go. Barcelona has decided on a new head coach

Football news Today, 09:29
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Here we go. Barcelona has decided on a new head coach

Barcelona has decided to part ways with Xavi Hernandez as head coach, and the Catalans have officially named his successor.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Hansi Flick has been confirmed as the new head coach of Barcelona. The deal is finalized, signed off by his agent Pini Zahavi, and the contract is agreed upon until 2026. It is also known that Flick will bring two German assistants to his staff.

It is worth recalling that after a 3-5 defeat to Villarreal, Xavi announced he would step down as Barcelona's head coach. However, the club initially managed to convince him to stay. Later, Joan Laporta was angered by Xavi's comments during a press conference before the match against Almería, where he stated that due to financial issues, the club could not compete with Real Madrid for trophies. This prompted Laporta to decide to dismiss Xavi.

Flick has been without a job since September of last year, when he was sacked from the German national team after a series of unsuccessful results in friendly matches.

Previously, Flick coached Bayern Munich, with whom he won the treble in the 2019/20 season.

With one round to go in the current season, Barcelona has secured second place in La Liga.

