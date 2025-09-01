Here we go! Aymeric Laporte returns to Athletic Bilbao

The Spaniard is coming back to La Liga.

The deal is on the verge of completion.

Details: According to renowned and respected insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 31-year-old Al Nassr centre-back Aymeric Laporte is set to become an Athletic Bilbao player in the near future.

The source reports that the agreement between the clubs has already been reached, and at this stage, all the necessary documents are being exchanged. Once that is complete, Laporte will travel for his medical.

Previously, the defender had openly expressed his desire to return to Spain to fight for a place in the national squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Last season, Laporte made 30 appearances for the club, scoring 5 goals. He joined the Saudi side in 2023 from Manchester City for €28 million.

