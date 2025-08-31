Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.25 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the third round of La Liga 2, Huesca will host Eibar on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Monday, September 1, with kick-off at 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s your comprehensive preview and prediction for the game.

Huesca vs Eibar: match preview

Last season, Huesca came close to clinching a playoff spot for promotion to La Liga, missing out by just five points. Across 42 rounds, the team collected 64 points and narrowly missed out on the promotion battle. During the offseason, Huesca played seven friendlies: four wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their start to the new La Liga 2 campaign has been promising—a 1-1 draw with Leganés and a 1-0 away win over Mirandés.

Eibar kicked off their season in similar fashion. In the opening round, they drew 1-1 with Málaga, then delivered a commanding 3-0 home victory over Granada in the second. Last season, Eibar finished ninth, amassing 58 points in 42 matches—six fewer than Huesca and 11 short of the playoff zone. In preparation for the new campaign, Eibar played six matches: two wins, two draws, and two defeats.

Match facts and head-to-head

Eibar are unbeaten in their last four games: two draws and two wins.

Huesca have suffered just one defeat in their last ten outings.

Huesca have scored at least once in five consecutive matches.

Huesca haven’t won at home in four straight games: three draws and one loss.

In their most recent head-to-head, Eibar edged Huesca 2-1.

Probable line-ups

Huesca: Dani Jiménez, Sergio Arribas, Pina, Toni Abad, Jesús Álvarez, Julio Alonso, Pulido, Liberto, Cortajarena, Sielva, Enrich.

Eibar: Magunazelaia, Arbilla, Moreno, Nolaskoain, Leonardo Buta, Corpas, Cubero, Jon Magunazelaia, Aleix Garrido, Guruzeta, Martón.

Prediction

This promises to be a tough and fascinating encounter. Both sides are level on points and were neck and neck in the table last season. The optimal bet looks to be ‘both teams to score’ at odds of 2.25.