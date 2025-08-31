RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Sweden vs Montenegro prediction and H2H — September 1, 2025

Sweden vs Montenegro prediction and H2H — September 1, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Sweden vs Montenegro prediction Photo: https://www.fiba.basketball/Author unknownn
Sweden Sweden
EuroBasket 01 sep 2025, 06:30
Tampere, Nokia Arena
Montenegro Montenegro
Prediction on game Win Montenegro
Odds: 1.53
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 1, 2025, as part of the EuroBasket group stage, Sweden and Montenegro will clash in a pivotal matchup. Let's break down the odds and pick a winner for this showdown.

Sweden

The Swedish national team currently ranks 25th among European squads and sits 49th in the FIBA world rankings. Sweden missed out on EuroBasket 2022, and their journey at EuroBasket 2025 has started on a tough note. In their opener, the Swedes lost to the hosts, Finland, 90-93, despite Ludde Hakanson dropping 28 points. The following game saw them routed by Germany, 83-105. However, Sweden bounced back in their latest outing, notching their first tournament win with a convincing 78-59 victory over Great Britain. Pelle Larsson, one of the team's key leaders, starred in that game and is averaging 16.5 points per contest.

Currently, Sweden holds fourth place in their group. The Swedes and Montenegro have met twice in their history, splitting the head-to-head series with one win apiece.

Montenegro

Montenegro comes in as the more decorated side, ranked 10th in Europe and 16th worldwide. They are no strangers to major tournaments: at the previous EuroBasket, Montenegro reached the round of 16 before falling to Germany.

This tournament has been a nightmare start for Montenegro, who have dropped all their opening games. They suffered a heavy defeat to Germany (76-106), then lost to Lithuania (67-94), and in their most recent match fell to the hosts, Finland, 65-85. These results leave Montenegro at the bottom of the group, though their qualification hopes are still alive: wins over Sweden and Great Britain could see them battle for fourth place in the standings.

Montenegro is led by Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Sweden has lost 6 of its last 7 games.
  • Three of Sweden's last four games have gone over 159.5 total points.
  • Montenegro has lost 5 of its last 6 games.

Prediction for Sweden vs Montenegro

Despite a rough start to EuroBasket, Montenegro still has a shot at advancing from the group. To do so, they absolutely must beat Sweden. Boasting a strong roster and high individual quality, Montenegro will be fully motivated for this clash. Even though Sweden has shown flashes of solid basketball, the Montenegrins should assert their superiority and clinch the win. My pick for this game: Montenegro to win at odds of 1.53.

Prediction on game Win Montenegro
Odds: 1.53
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 11:00 Celta Vigo vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 31, 2025 Celta Vigo Odds: 1.57 Villarreal Recommended Melbet
Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League Today, 11:30 Liverpool - Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 August 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.65 Arsenal Bet now 1xBet
Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League Today, 11:30 Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 August 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.62 Arsenal Bet now 1xBet
Genoa vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Genoa vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 August 2025 Genoa Odds: 2.17 Juventus Recommended Melbet
Torino vs Fiorentina prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Torino vs Fiorentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31.08.2025 Torino Odds: 1.62 Fiorentina Bet now Melbet
Genoa vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Genoa vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 31, 2025 Genoa Odds: 1.92 Juventus Bet now 1xBet
Real Betis vs Athletic Club prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 13:00 Betis vs Athletic Bilbao: Who will extend their unbeaten run in La Liga? Real Betis Odds: 1.87 Athletic Club Recommended Melbet
Espanyol vs Osasuna prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 13:30 Espanyol vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 31, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.64 Osasuna Bet now Mostbet
FC Koln vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 13:30 Cologne vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 31, 2025 FC Koln Odds: 2.55 Freiburg Bet now Melbet
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League Today, 14:00 Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 31, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.95 Crystal Palace Recommended Mostbet
Lazio vs Verona prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Lazio vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31.08.2025 Lazio Odds: 1.82 Verona Bet now 1xBet
Inter vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Inter vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31.08.2025 Inter Odds: 1.79 Udinese Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores