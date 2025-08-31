Prediction on game Win Montenegro Odds: 1.53 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 1, 2025, as part of the EuroBasket group stage, Sweden and Montenegro will clash in a pivotal matchup. Let's break down the odds and pick a winner for this showdown.

Sweden

The Swedish national team currently ranks 25th among European squads and sits 49th in the FIBA world rankings. Sweden missed out on EuroBasket 2022, and their journey at EuroBasket 2025 has started on a tough note. In their opener, the Swedes lost to the hosts, Finland, 90-93, despite Ludde Hakanson dropping 28 points. The following game saw them routed by Germany, 83-105. However, Sweden bounced back in their latest outing, notching their first tournament win with a convincing 78-59 victory over Great Britain. Pelle Larsson, one of the team's key leaders, starred in that game and is averaging 16.5 points per contest.

Currently, Sweden holds fourth place in their group. The Swedes and Montenegro have met twice in their history, splitting the head-to-head series with one win apiece.

Montenegro

Montenegro comes in as the more decorated side, ranked 10th in Europe and 16th worldwide. They are no strangers to major tournaments: at the previous EuroBasket, Montenegro reached the round of 16 before falling to Germany.

This tournament has been a nightmare start for Montenegro, who have dropped all their opening games. They suffered a heavy defeat to Germany (76-106), then lost to Lithuania (67-94), and in their most recent match fell to the hosts, Finland, 65-85. These results leave Montenegro at the bottom of the group, though their qualification hopes are still alive: wins over Sweden and Great Britain could see them battle for fourth place in the standings.

Montenegro is led by Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Key facts and head-to-head

Sweden has lost 6 of its last 7 games.

Three of Sweden's last four games have gone over 159.5 total points.

Montenegro has lost 5 of its last 6 games.

Prediction for Sweden vs Montenegro

Despite a rough start to EuroBasket, Montenegro still has a shot at advancing from the group. To do so, they absolutely must beat Sweden. Boasting a strong roster and high individual quality, Montenegro will be fully motivated for this clash. Even though Sweden has shown flashes of solid basketball, the Montenegrins should assert their superiority and clinch the win. My pick for this game: Montenegro to win at odds of 1.53.