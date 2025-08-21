Here we go! Andy Diouf moves to Inter Milan

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The deal is close to completion.
Football news Today, 10:32
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Andy Diouf in the French Olympic team Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

A highly promising reinforcement for Cristian Chivu.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, Inter Milan are on the verge of signing 22-year-old central midfielder Andy Diouf from French side Lens.

The reported transfer fee is set at €20 million, with an additional €5 million to be paid in various bonuses.

Diouf himself, according to Romano, will sign a contract until June 2030.

The medical is scheduled for this weekend, after which the transfer will be officially announced.

Andy Diouf joined Lens in 2023 from Swiss club Basel for €14 million. Last season, Diouf played 37 matches for the club, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists.

Reminder: Inter have started negotiations with Roma regarding Manu Koné

