Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Drita vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Drita vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Drita vs FC Differdange 03 prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Drita
21 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Pristina, Fadil Vokrri Stadium
FC Differdange 03
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
One of the Conference League play-off clashes will take place on Thursday at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, where Kosovo's Drita will face Luxembourg's Differdange. I'm going for a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

The Kosovan side has already crossed paths with this opponent earlier in the European season, coming out on top — winning 4-2 on aggregate in the Champions League qualifiers. However, since then, the team has suffered a major dip in form: a five-match losing streak, including defeats to Copenhagen and FCSB, has clearly dented the players' confidence.

Drita's problem lies at the back: the team concedes regularly and hasn't managed a clean sheet in European competitions. That said, their attacking line remains dangerous, and on home turf the Kosovars are capable of causing plenty of problems for any defense.

The Luxembourg side learned their lessons from that early exit to Drita, and in the following rounds knocked out Welsh club New Saints and Estonia's Levadia. Their comeback win in Tallinn (3-1) was especially noteworthy, proving their character and ability to fight until the final whistle.

Now Differdange approach the match in solid form: four wins in their last five games have boosted their confidence. They play with freedom up front and score regularly, but defensive frailties remain — conceding has become a familiar story.

Probable lineups

  • Drita: Maloku — Krasniqi, Beytulai, Owouka, Sheyi — Dabinia, Broja (c), Balaj, Limaj, Tusha — Manaj
  • Differdange: Felipe, Franzoni, D’Anzico, Brusco, Beduret, Lamperer, Pinto, Leandro, Bruninho, Hadji, Abreu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Drita defeated Differdange in July in the Champions League qualifiers (4-2 on aggregate).
  • The Kosovan club has lost its last five matches in all competitions.
  • Differdange have won four of their last five games and have scored at least once in each.

Prediction

The form of both sides speaks volumes: Drita are in crisis, while Differdange have improved significantly and are determined to get revenge for their July defeat. Both teams play with an attacking mindset and are vulnerable at the back, making a bet on both sides to score a logical choice. Prediction — "Both teams to score" at odds of 2.30.

