Hendrik Ekstein expected to continue in his fine form against Polokwane City this evening

Usuthu host Limpopo side tonight in Durban and Ekstein should be on fire
Football news Today, 02:59
Mzwakhe Ngwenya
Hendrik Ekstein will be a marked man tonight when AmaZulu host Polokwane City in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Ekstein has been a key performer for Usuthu this season, creating and scoring important goals for Arthur Zwane’s side.

Last week he netted a brace against Chippa United in East London in the 3-0 victory and the side are now fifth on the table with 18 points from 10 matches.

So far he has four goals to his name this season.

In Polokwane City, they are facing an unpredictable beast as the team from the north rises when least expected. Under Phuthi Mogafe, Rise and shine are known to be a side which does nothing but grind points.

No frills and thrills type of football. It’s getting in the box and finding a goal. That’s how they have managed to retain their Betway Premiership status.

City are currently eighth place with 18 points from 11 matches and over the weekend played to a 1-1- draw against Richards Bay at home.

This is in stark contrast with Usuthu, who enjoy carpet football, more so when playing at home.

That makes it an interesting game of football in the making as the contrasting styles of play will come into light this evening.

The match starts 7.30pm at Princess Magogo Stadium.

