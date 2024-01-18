RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main News Football news Henderson has returned to Europe, Al-Hilal will retain Neymar. The main transfer news for January 18

Football news Yesterday, 17:10
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
DailySports has prepared a digest of the main transfer news and rumors that appeared in the media on Thursday, January 18.

Jordan Henderson officially joins Ajax

The legendary former Liverpool midfielder has returned to Europe. Ajax announced that the 33-year-old Englishman has signed a contract with the Amsterdam club for two and a half years. Recently, the former Liverpool captain terminated his contract with Saudi club Al-Ittihad, where he played since July of last year.

Al-Hilal has no plans to terminate Neymar's contract

Al-Hilal has no plans to terminate Neymar's contract, and will wait for the return of the Brazilian star. Sources report that news of the contract termination is fake. Once Neymar recovers from a serious injury, he will be able to play for Al-Hilal.

PSG completes the deal for Corinthians' wonderkid

PSG has completed the deal to purchase the talented midfielder Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians. The president of the Brazilian club, Augusto Melo, confirmed that the 18-year-old midfielder can be considered a new player for PSG. The official announcement of the transfer will be made soon.

Real Madrid plans a special operation to sign Haaland

Real Madrid is willing to do anything to acquire Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and is preparing a whole operation for it, similar to the one used for Jude Bellingham's transfer.

As reported by CadenaSer, intermediaries from Real Madrid are negotiating with the English club, while representatives of Real Madrid are directly talking to the player and his entourage. The plan, successfully implemented in Bellingham's transfer, involved Real Madrid behaving discreetly, ensuring that everything was done with the consent of the player and the club, with a clear intention not to create any problems, so that the Englishman could stay focused and continue working at full capacity with Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United midfielder returns to Spain

Colombian midfielder Mateo Mejia has left Manchester United permanently and moved to Spanish club Sevilla.

Gerrard extends contract with Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad's head coach Steven Gerrard has extended his contract with the club. According to The Athletic, the Englishman is now tied to the club until 2027.

Real Madrid may offer a new contract to defender Mendy

French defender Ferland Mendy of Real Madrid may be offered a new contract. His coach Carlo Ancelotti, who admires the defender, wants to keep him in Madrid. Mendy himself is not eager to leave the team as he wants to compete for a place in the starting lineup.

Eintracht competes with Barcelona for Swedish talent

17-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall from Jurgorden is attracting attention from top European clubs. Barcelona is interested in the midfielder, but Eintracht Frankfurt is also set to compete for the young talent. It is claimed that the German club is even willing to offer more money for the player.

Jérôme Boateng will continue his career in Serie A

Former Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and German national team defender Jérôme Boateng, who is currently a free agent, has finally found a new club. According to insider Gianluca Di Marzio, the German center-back will soon sign a contract with Serie A outsider Salernitana. The agreement will be valid until the end of the current season.

