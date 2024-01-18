RU RU NG NG KE KE
Real Madrid has devised an entire operation to sign Haaland

Real Madrid is ready to go to any lengths to sign Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and is preparing an entire operation, similar to the one used in the transfer of Jude Bellingham.

According to Cadena Ser, intermediaries from Real Madrid are negotiating with the English club, while representatives of Real Madrid are directly engaging with the player and his entourage.

The plan, successfully implemented in Bellingham's transfer, involved Real Madrid behaving discreetly, ensuring that everything was done with the consent of the player and the club, with a clear intention not to create any problems, so that the Englishman could stay focused and continue working at full capacity with Borussia Dortmund.

As known, the plan worked, and Bellingham was determined to move to Real Madrid, with the clubs reaching an agreement on financial terms, resulting in the Englishman joining Madrid in the summer of 2023. Now, Real Madrid aims to replicate this strategy with Haaland.

It's worth noting that the Norwegian forward has completed his recovery from injury, but is not yet ready to participate in matches.

