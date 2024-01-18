Gerrard extended his contract with Al-Ettifaq

The head coach of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, Steven Gerrard, has extended his contract with the current team.

According to The Athletic, the Englishman is now committed to the club until 2027.

Al-Ettifaq, led by the Liverpool legend, has not tasted victory since October 28, 2023, when they won against Al-Wahda with a score of 3-2. After that, the team has gone eight matches without a win in the domestic league, securing five draws during this period.

Al-Ettifaq currently sits in eighth place in the Saudi Arabian league standings, 15 points away from the AFC Champions League zone. Gerrard moved to the Middle East in the summer of 2023 after being dismissed from English club Aston Villa in October 2022.

It's worth noting that Gerrard's former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson is rumored to be leaving Al-Ettifaq and joining Ajax, according to media reports.