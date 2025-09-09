RU RU ES ES FR FR
"He should be given a lifetime contract" - Ángel Di María praises Lionel Scaloni

The legendary Argentine openly admires the current national team coach.
Lionel Scaloni and Ángel Di María Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Scaloni has earned all the praise and accolades coming his way.

Details: In an interview with TyC Sports, 37-year-old Rosario Central and Argentina national team midfielder Ángel Di María shared his thoughts on the work of head coach Lionel Scaloni:

"We should give him a lifetime contract. Everything he has achieved, what he’s doing with the national team, the players he’s bringing in... For example, Thiago Almada from MLS... Today, he’s a starter, giving his all in every match... It's not just about his achievements, but also what he’s doing with the young players, with the U-20 squad. It’s a truly deserved recognition. I care about him a lot. He deserves it. He’s done everything to bring the national team to where it is now. He deserves to stay here for many more years," Di María admitted.

Lionel Scaloni has led Argentina to three major titles: the 2022 World Cup, the 2021 Copa América, and the 2024 Copa América, as well as winning the Finalissima in 2022.

