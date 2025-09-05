Scaloni confirms whether Messi will play in the next match

Fans will be disappointed.

Argentina are set to face Ecuador in their final 2026 World Cup qualifier, and it has now been revealed whether Messi will feature.

Details: Head coach Lionel Scaloni announced that Argentina’s talisman will not play in the upcoming fixture, as he needs a period of rest.

Quote: “Leo Messi will not play against Ecuador. He’s not going to travel. He’s given everything and deserves a well-earned rest and the chance to be with his family,” Scaloni said.

Messi also noted that he has not yet made a final decision regarding his future and whether he will take part in the World Cup.

Notably, Lionel Messi netted a brace in what could also have been his final official match in Argentina. The national team cruised to a 3-0 victory, having already long secured their place at the World Cup.

Reminder: Nicolás Otamendi confirmed that this was the way he wanted to finish, declaring it his last official appearance for Argentina on home soil.