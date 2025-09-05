RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Scaloni confirms whether Messi will play in the next match

Scaloni confirms whether Messi will play in the next match

Fans will be disappointed.
Football news Today, 03:50
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Scaloni confirms whether Messi will play in the next match Getty Images

Argentina are set to face Ecuador in their final 2026 World Cup qualifier, and it has now been revealed whether Messi will feature.

Details: Head coach Lionel Scaloni announced that Argentina’s talisman will not play in the upcoming fixture, as he needs a period of rest.

Quote: “Leo Messi will not play against Ecuador. He’s not going to travel. He’s given everything and deserves a well-earned rest and the chance to be with his family,” Scaloni said.

Messi also noted that he has not yet made a final decision regarding his future and whether he will take part in the World Cup.

Notably, Lionel Messi netted a brace in what could also have been his final official match in Argentina. The national team cruised to a 3-0 victory, having already long secured their place at the World Cup.

Reminder: Nicolás Otamendi confirmed that this was the way he wanted to finish, declaring it his last official appearance for Argentina on home soil.

Related teams and leagues
Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Table World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Fixtures World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Predictions
Related Team News
Messi with his sons before the Argentina national team match Football news Today, 04:06 “Proud”: Messi’s wife shares photo with their children ahead of his likely last game in Argentina
Lionel Messi reveals whether he will play at the 2026 World Cup Football news Today, 02:55 Lionel Messi reveals whether he will play at the 2026 World Cup
“Finish it here this way.” Lionel Messi reflects on Venezuela match Football news Today, 02:32 “Finish it here this way.” Lionel Messi reflects on Venezuela match
Otamendi plays his final official home match for Argentina Football news Today, 01:41 Otamendi plays his final official home match for Argentina
Messi scores a brace in what could be his final official match in Argentina Football news Today, 01:18 Messi scores a brace in what could be his final official match in Argentina
Argentina Loses Key Starter Ahead of Venezuela Match Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Argentina Loses Key Starter Ahead of Venezuela Match
Related Tournament News
Brazil to Test New Faces Against Eliminated Chile Football news Yesterday, 16:25 Brazil to Test New Faces Against Eliminated Chile
Peru’s Must-Win Battle to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Peru’s Must-Win Battle to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Lampe Stresses Calm Ahead of Crucial Qualifier Football news 01 sep 2025, 20:05 Lampe Stresses Calm Ahead of Crucial Qualifier
Núñez Jokes About Bielsa’s Reaction as He Joins From Saudi Arabia Football news 01 sep 2025, 19:05 Núñez Jokes About Bielsa’s Reaction as He Joins From Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the match against Orlando Football news 28 aug 2025, 13:04 Lionel Messi responds to question about his final match for Argentina
Carlo Ancelotti at the press conference Football news 27 aug 2025, 04:09 If you need an explanation, pick up the phone and call me! – Carlo Ancelotti responds to questions about not calling up Rodrygo and Neymar to the na
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores