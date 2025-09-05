Messi scores a brace in what could be his final official match in Argentina

A phenomenal display from the maestro.

On the night of Friday, September 5, Argentina hosted Venezuela in a World Cup qualifying clash. For Messi, this could well turn out to be his last official appearance on home soil.

Details: The legendary forward opened the scoring in the 39th minute after a sharp assist from Julián Álvarez, putting Argentina ahead. In the second half, La Albiceleste tightened their grip on the game. Lautaro Martínez doubled the lead, and just four minutes later Messi struck again to add his second of the night.

In the end, Lionel Messi signed off with a brace in what may be his final official game in Argentina. The national team cruised to a 3-0 victory, having long since booked their place at the World Cup.

Reminder: In 2022, Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final to claim the gold medals. The French Football Federation had been eager for a rematch.