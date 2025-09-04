RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The French federation sought a rematch with Argentina after the World Cup final. Who blocked it?

The French federation sought a rematch with Argentina after the World Cup final. Who blocked it?

A showdown between the two national teams was on the cards.
Football news Today, 16:13
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The French federation sought a rematch with Argentina after the World Cup final. Who blocked it? Getty Images

In 2022, Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final to claim the gold medals. The French Football Federation had been eager for a rematch.

Details: According to L’Équipe, the FFF explored the idea of arranging a return fixture with Argentina. However, Les Bleus’ talisman Kylian Mbappé intervened. He raised concerns about the risks of such a trip, which would have involved over 10 hours of travel. Following his warning, the French federation dropped the plan.

That World Cup final finished 3-3 after regular time and extra time, with Argentina prevailing in the penalty shootout. For Les Bleus, it was a second consecutive final, having lifted the trophy in 2018.

Recently, the French forward also admitted he is unsure whether players can withstand the demands of playing 60 matches in a single season, stressing that more rest is essential.

Reminder: The captain of the French national team, Kylian Mbappé, has already arrived at the team's base ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches. The footballer shared photos of his arrival at the national team's camp on his Instagram page.

Related teams and leagues
France France Schedule France News
Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
Related Team News
Argentina Loses Key Starter Ahead of Venezuela Match Football news Today, 16:55 Argentina Loses Key Starter Ahead of Venezuela Match
“We need more rest.” Mbappé frustrated with the number of games in a season Football news Today, 11:53 “We need more rest.” Mbappé frustrated with the number of games in a season
Argentina vs. Venezuela: Monumental Showdown With Lineup Questions Looming Football news Yesterday, 23:20 Argentina vs. Venezuela: Monumental Showdown With Lineup Questions Looming
Scaloni Faces Final Call Between Almada and Lautaro for Venezuela Clash Football news Yesterday, 17:20 Scaloni Faces Final Call Between Almada and Lautaro for Venezuela Clash
It has been revealed whether Lionel Messi will play in Argentina's next match Football news Yesterday, 11:20 It has been revealed whether Lionel Messi will play in Argentina's next match
Samuel Umtiti kisses the trophy during the 2018 World Cup victory celebration Football news Yesterday, 03:39 From world champion to outcast: Samuel Umtiti considers retirement
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores