The French federation sought a rematch with Argentina after the World Cup final. Who blocked it?

A showdown between the two national teams was on the cards.

In 2022, Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final to claim the gold medals. The French Football Federation had been eager for a rematch.

Details: According to L’Équipe, the FFF explored the idea of arranging a return fixture with Argentina. However, Les Bleus’ talisman Kylian Mbappé intervened. He raised concerns about the risks of such a trip, which would have involved over 10 hours of travel. Following his warning, the French federation dropped the plan.

That World Cup final finished 3-3 after regular time and extra time, with Argentina prevailing in the penalty shootout. For Les Bleus, it was a second consecutive final, having lifted the trophy in 2018.

Recently, the French forward also admitted he is unsure whether players can withstand the demands of playing 60 matches in a single season, stressing that more rest is essential.

Reminder: The captain of the French national team, Kylian Mbappé, has already arrived at the team's base ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches. The footballer shared photos of his arrival at the national team's camp on his Instagram page.