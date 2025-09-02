Came back home. Mbappé shares photos as he joins the French national team

The Frenchman is ready to play for his country

The captain of the French national team, Kylian Mbappé, has already arrived at the team's base ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches. The footballer shared photos of his arrival at the national team's camp on his Instagram page.

Mbappé posted snapshots from his arrival in Clairefontaine—looking sharp in casual attire, featuring a white jacket and trousers paired with a black T-shirt.

As a reminder, the French squad will play their first matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in the coming days. On September 5, France will face Ukraine away, and on September 9, they will host Iceland at home.

It's also worth noting that, alongside Ukraine and Iceland, France's qualifying group includes Azerbaijan.

To add, Kylian Mbappé made his debut for the French national team in March 2017. Since then, the striker has played 90 matches, netting 50 goals and providing 37 assists. He is a 2018 World Cup champion and a finalist at the 2022 tournament.