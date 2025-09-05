RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lionel Messi reveals whether he will play at the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi reveals whether he will play at the 2026 World Cup

What Messi says.
Football news Today, 02:55
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi reveals whether he will play at the 2026 World Cup Getty

Argentina crushed Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier. With La Albiceleste already assured of their spot at the tournament, Messi himself has now spoken about his potential participation.

Details: According to the Argentine superstar, he has yet to make a final decision regarding his future and whether he will feature at the World Cup.

Quote: “I haven’t decided yet about the next World Cup. Considering my age, it’s logical to think I might not make it to the next tournament. But we’ll fight day by day, match by match,” Messi said.

Notably, Lionel Messi netted a brace in what could also have been his final official match in Argentina. The national team cruised to a 3-0 victory, having already long secured their place at the World Cup.

Reminder: Nicolás Otamendi confirmed that this was the way he wanted to finish, declaring it his last official appearance for Argentina on home soil.

Related teams and leagues
Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
Related Team News
Messi with his sons before the Argentina national team match Football news Today, 04:06 “Proud”: Messi’s wife shares photo with their children ahead of his likely last game in Argentina
“Finish it here this way.” Lionel Messi reflects on Venezuela match Football news Today, 02:32 “Finish it here this way.” Lionel Messi reflects on Venezuela match
Otamendi plays his final official home match for Argentina Football news Today, 01:41 Otamendi plays his final official home match for Argentina
Messi scores a brace in what could be his final official match in Argentina Football news Today, 01:18 Messi scores a brace in what could be his final official match in Argentina
Argentina Loses Key Starter Ahead of Venezuela Match Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Argentina Loses Key Starter Ahead of Venezuela Match
The French federation sought a rematch with Argentina after the World Cup final. Who blocked it? Football news Yesterday, 16:13 The French federation sought a rematch with Argentina after the World Cup final. Who blocked it?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores