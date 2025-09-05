Lionel Messi reveals whether he will play at the 2026 World Cup

What Messi says.

Argentina crushed Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier. With La Albiceleste already assured of their spot at the tournament, Messi himself has now spoken about his potential participation.

Details: According to the Argentine superstar, he has yet to make a final decision regarding his future and whether he will feature at the World Cup.

Quote: “I haven’t decided yet about the next World Cup. Considering my age, it’s logical to think I might not make it to the next tournament. But we’ll fight day by day, match by match,” Messi said.

Notably, Lionel Messi netted a brace in what could also have been his final official match in Argentina. The national team cruised to a 3-0 victory, having already long secured their place at the World Cup.

Reminder: Nicolás Otamendi confirmed that this was the way he wanted to finish, declaring it his last official appearance for Argentina on home soil.