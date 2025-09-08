RU RU ES ES FR FR
Burkina Faso vs Egypt: Will Egypt secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Burkina Faso vs Egypt prediction Photo: https://x.com/EFA
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
09 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2
Odds: 2
In the eighth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Burkina Faso will host Egypt. The match is set for Tuesday, September 9, with kickoff at 18:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Burkina Faso vs Egypt: Match preview

Burkina Faso are battling for a top-two finish in the group standings and are eager to secure a spot in the final tournament. This duel against Egypt is pivotal for both sides. After seven rounds, Burkina Faso have accumulated 14 points and sit in second place. They hold a five-point cushion over third place, but are also five points adrift of the leaders. With three matches left, this encounter with Egypt is decisive.

Egypt currently top Group A and are on the brink of clinching a World Cup berth. The Pharaohs have delivered an impressive qualifying campaign, dropping just two points in their previous seven matches. Egypt have amassed 19 points, giving them a five-point lead over Burkina Faso. A win in this fixture would guarantee their place at the 2026 World Cup, as the gap would stretch to eight points with only two games left, leaving their rivals with no mathematical chance of catching up.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • Egypt are on a four-game winning streak.
  • Egypt have kept four consecutive clean sheets.
  • Egypt are unbeaten in their last 11 away games.
  • In their most recent meeting, Egypt defeated Burkina Faso 2-1.

Probable line-ups

  • Burkina Faso: Kaboré; Dayo, Tapsoba, Aindé, Kaboré; Ouattara, Simporé, I. B. Touré, Tiendrebeogo, Iriye; Konaté
  • Egypt: El-Shenawy; Hany, Rabia, Sobhi, Hamdi; Zizo, H. Fathi; Trezeguet, Salah, Marmoush; M. Mohamed

Prediction

This is a crucial match for both teams. Burkina Faso and Egypt will both be pushing for victory, so expect a tense, hard-fought battle. My tip: both teams to score.

