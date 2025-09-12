“He needs to work.” Maresca on Garnacho’s training at Chelsea

Garnacho’s acclimation continues.

Alejandro Garnacho has signed with Chelsea and is preparing for his first match with the London club. The Blues’ head coach commented on his progress.

Details: At a press conference ahead of the next game, Enzo Maresca stated that Garnacho needs to work hard, as he has been out of training for some time and must regain full fitness.

Quote: “But Garnacho needs to work. He’s working well. Of course, he needs to put in the effort because he didn’t arrive here fully ready. Hopefully, we’ll be able to give him a few minutes,” said the Italian coach.

The Chelsea boss also delivered disappointing news for the club’s supporters: 22-year-old forward Liam Delap will require 10 to 12 weeks to recover from his injury.

