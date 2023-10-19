He is not worth 60 million pounds. A former Arsenal player criticized Kai Havertz

The former Arsenal defender, William Gallas, holds a bleak outlook regarding Kai Havertz's prospects in the ranks of the "Gunners."

"At the present juncture, Kai Havertz has failed to leave an indelible impression on me. He has accomplished little since his arrival at Arsenal. Perhaps he found the net, but only due to the leniency of Martin Ødegaard, who allowed him to convert from the penalty spot. Havertz has yet to showcase his mettle, and I surmise he grapples with issues. I am not of the opinion that Arsenal should have secured the services of Kai Havertz. In my estimation, it was a grievous mistake. When you expend 60 million pounds on a forward, the expectation lingers for a minimum of 15 goals per season. I harbor doubts that such a feat shall come to fruition. The 'Gunners' cannot afford to tarry. A season may be protracted, but clubs yearn for immediate results. Havertz spent three years with Chelsea and is well-acquainted with the Premier League. It might necessitate some time to acclimatize to a new squad, but he had already dwelt in London. Players must expediently adapt – time eludes them," William Gallas conveyed to The Sun.

In eight matches donning the Arsenal kit, Kai Havertz has scored a solitary goal and provided one assist. Such a statistical yield hardly befits an attacking footballer for whom a princely sum of 60 million pounds was disbursed. Nonetheless, supporters of Arsenal find cause for optimism. After all, Kai Havertz has delivered both of his productive contributions in the last two Premier League fixtures.

Over the weekend, Arsenal will face Chelsea. The 'Blues' extended the contract of a defender in anticipation of this fixture.