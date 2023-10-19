Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back

Chelsea has exercised the option in Jan Maatson's contract to extend his agreement until June 2025, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea aimed to prevent the departure of their left-back and, therefore, decided to prolong the contract for an additional season. According to sources, the "Blues" will endeavor to negotiate a new long-term deal with Maatson in the coming months, failing which he may depart from the team without any transfer fee.

Jan Maatson is a product of Rotterdam football. He played for the youth teams of Feyenoord and Sparta. In 2018, the footballer joined Chelsea's academy in London. He made his first-team debut in September 2019 in a League Cup match against Grimsby Town.

In the 2022/23 season, the defender began as a player for Burnley, where he was loaned from Chelsea. In January 2023, Maatson was recognized as the Championship Player of the Month. At the end of the season, Maatson, while at Burnley, clinched the Championship title and helped the team secure promotion to the Premier League.

In the current season, left-back Maatson has already participated in six matches for Chelsea. He is yet to register any goal contributions. The next match for the "Blues" is scheduled against Arsenal on October 21.