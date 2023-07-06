Hazard received a tempting offer

“Inter Miami” began negotiations with 32-year-old Belgian striker Eden Hazard.

The American club will try to persuade the former Real Madrid player to join the team.

Recall that in early June, the former player of the Belgian national team was left without a club and now has the status of a free agent.

Inter Miami has already pulled off two high-profile transfers this summer. Club David Beckham signed contracts with Argentine striker Lionel Messi, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets and Argentinean coach Gerardo Martino.

Hazard will have to accept a salary cap of $1.6 million if he moves to an American club. There is another option, in which the club will cut the wages of Joseph Martinez or Rodolfo Pizarro. In this case, Azar's salary will not have restrictions.

Azar is currently on holiday with his family and has not yet made a decision about his future. The media wrote about his likely move to the Belgian Molenbeek, where his brother Kilian plays.