Hato's agent confirms talks with Chelsea

Chelsea is eager to bolster its defensive line and has initiated talks with Ajax regarding young Dutch talent Jorrel Hato. The player's agent has confirmed the news.

Details: Speaking to Telegraaf, he stated that discussions are indeed underway between the parties concerning a possible transfer. As for the player himself, he is also in exclusive negotiations with Chelsea.

Quote: "Yes, it's true that Chelsea have reached out to Ajax. The only thing I can say is that Jorrel is currently in talks with Chelsea," the player's agent revealed.

Earlier reports suggested that Chelsea offered €45 million, while the Amsterdam club is looking to get a higher fee. Negotiations are ongoing, and according to sources, the transfer could be completed in the coming days.

Reminder: Last season, Hato made 50 appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 6 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €35 million.