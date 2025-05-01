Harsh punishment. Colo Colo to play five matches behind closed doors following CONMEBOL decision

In early April, the Copa Libertadores match between Fortaleza and Colo Colo was halted after a tragic incident in which two fans lost their lives outside the stadium. CONMEBOL has investigated the episode and has now reached a verdict.

Details: According to a press release from the confederation obtained by Reuters, Colo Colo has been sanctioned with five home matches behind closed doors, and the team will also play the same number of away games without their fans present.

In addition, the Chilean club has been fined $80,000 and handed a technical defeat in the match against Fortaleza. As a result, the team now sits at the bottom of the group with two points, trailing third-placed Fortaleza by two points.

Reminder: Two fans died in a crush outside the stadium as crowds attempted to enter the match without tickets. When law enforcement tried to disperse the crowd with a water cannon, a metal fence collapsed onto them.

Soon after, the incident escalated into widespread unrest as news of the fatalities spread throughout the stadium.