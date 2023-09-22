Harry Kane names two Bayern players who surprised him

Bayern forward Harry Kane shared his impressions of his new teammates.

In particular, he spoke about the players who impressed him most. Let us remember that Kane moved to Bayern from Tottenham at the end of last summer.

According to the British striker, he highlights the fantastic skills of Jamal Musiala, about whom he has heard a lot of positive feedback.

“I was impressed watching him in training and seeing how he moves and plays offensively. I was also struck by how smart Thomas Müller is. Often people don't appreciate these types of players who are one step ahead of their teammates thanks to their intelligence, but this is an important quality,” the striker said.

Let us remind you that the German champion paid about 100 million euros for Kane.

This season in the German national championship, the English striker scored four goals in four matches and gave one assist.

The captain of the England national team signed a contract with Bayern until June 2027. The estimated cost of the football player, if you look at the information from the Transfermarkt resource, is about €90 million.