В the 2nd round of the German Bundesliga, Munich's "Bayern" achieved a victory over "Augsburg" in their home match. The match took place at Allianz Arena stadium in Munich and ended with a score of 3-1 in favor of the home team.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with an own goal by Felix Uduokhai. In the 40th minute, Munich's advantage was increased by Harry Kane, who scored a goal from a penalty kick. In the middle of the second half, Kane scored his second goal of the match with an assist from Alphonso Davies. Towards the end of the match, Dion Berisha reduced the gap in the score for Augsburg, assisted by Ermedin Demirovic.

With six points, Bayern Munich moved to the second place in the Bundesliga standings. Augsburg, with one point, remained in 11th place.

Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Augsburg (2 - 0, 1 - 1)

Goals: 1 - 0 (32') Uduokhai (own goal), 2 - 0 (40') Kane (penalty), 3 - 0 (69') Kane, 3 - 1 (86') Berisha.

Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Meunier (Laimer, 71), Upamecano, Kim Min Jae (De Ligt, 81), Davies, Goretzka, Kimmich, Coman (Gravenberch, 81), Sané (Tel, 71), Kane, Gnabry (Müller, 71).

Augsburg: Damen, Uduokhai, Bauer, Pedersen, Dorsch, Richter (Braithwaite, 66), Vargas (Cardona, 66), Engels (Gumny, 83), Michell (Belio, 66), Demirovic, Berisha (Titz, 66).

Yellow cards: Richter (56), Cardona (79), Gravenberch (83).