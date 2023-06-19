Harry Kane could move to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has joined the race for Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane, according to Le Parisien.

According to the source, the French club considers Kane a priority target in the summer transfer window. However, acquiring the player will be challenging as Tottenham is not willing to sell him.

It is worth noting that Kane's contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024. Therefore, in a year's time, he could become a free agent and move to another club without a transfer fee. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also interested in the player.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Kane has played 49 matches in all competitions for Tottenham, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists.