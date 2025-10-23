Had to wait 26 years. Bologna win their first away European match since 1999
A long-awaited victory
Football news Today, 16:05Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Bologna finally secured a long-awaited away victory in the Europa League, defeating Romanian side FCSB 2-1. Jens Odgaard and Thijs Dallinga found the net for the Italians, making this result even more special.
Details: The Italian side claimed their first away win in major European competitions since 16 September 1999, when they thrashed Zenit 3-0 in the UEFA Cup.
