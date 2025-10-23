ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Had to wait 26 years. Bologna win their first away European match since 1999

Had to wait 26 years. Bologna win their first away European match since 1999

A long-awaited victory
Football news Today, 16:05
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Had to wait 26 years. Bologna win their first away European match in 26 years https://x.com/Bolognafc1909/status/1981434076058783830

Bologna finally secured a long-awaited away victory in the Europa League, defeating Romanian side FCSB 2-1. Jens Odgaard and Thijs Dallinga found the net for the Italians, making this result even more special.

Details: The Italian side claimed their first away win in major European competitions since 16 September 1999, when they thrashed Zenit 3-0 in the UEFA Cup.

Reminder: Bologna head coach Vincenzo Italiano was urgently hospitalized ahead of the match against FCSB

Related teams and leagues
FC FCSB FC FCSB Schedule FC FCSB News FC FCSB Transfers
Bologna Bologna Schedule Bologna News Bologna Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
Related Game News
Bologna head coach Vincenzo Italiano urgently hospitalized ahead of Europa League clash Football news 21 oct 2025, 07:50 Bologna head coach Vincenzo Italiano urgently hospitalized ahead of Europa League clash
Related Tournament News
Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos Europa League match postponed again! Football news Today, 13:35 Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos Europa League match postponed again!
Europa League clash between two Dutch clubs rescheduled — here’s why Football news Today, 07:33 Europa League clash between two Dutch clubs rescheduled — here’s why
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores