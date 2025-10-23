Had to wait 26 years. Bologna win their first away European match since 1999

A long-awaited victory

Bologna finally secured a long-awaited away victory in the Europa League, defeating Romanian side FCSB 2-1. Jens Odgaard and Thijs Dallinga found the net for the Italians, making this result even more special.

Details: The Italian side claimed their first away win in major European competitions since 16 September 1999, when they thrashed Zenit 3-0 in the UEFA Cup.

1999 - Il Bologna ha vinto una trasferta in una grande competizione europea per la prima volta dal 16 settembre 1999 (3-0 vs Zenit San Pietroburgo, in Coppa UEFA in quel caso). Ritorno.#FCSBBologna #UEL pic.twitter.com/ibKc4F4vkz — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 23, 2025

Reminder: Bologna head coach Vincenzo Italiano was urgently hospitalized ahead of the match against FCSB