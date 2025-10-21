Bologna head coach Vincenzo Italiano urgently hospitalized ahead of Europa League clash

Alarming news for Bologna.

There is a health risk for Italiano, so Bologna will most likely be without their head coach for the upcoming match.

Details: Today, an announcement was published on Bologna's official X page stating that the team's head coach, 47-year-old Vincenzo Italiano, has been hospitalized due to lung issues:

"Yesterday, Vincenzo Italiano was admitted to the Sant'Orsola-Malpighi Clinic, in the pulmonology department (headed by Professor Stefano Nava) with pneumonia, likely bacterial and not related to COVID. He has been prescribed targeted antibiotic treatment. The coach is expected to remain in the hospital for about five days. His condition is gradually improving, and further updates will be provided in the coming days.

On behalf of the entire club, we wish Vincenzo a speedy recovery," the statement reads.

It is expected that Italiano will not be able to lead the team on Thursday during the Europa League match, where Bologna will face Romanian side FCSB.

Vincenzo Italiano was appointed Bologna's head coach in June 2024 and has since managed 60 matches at the helm, recording 26 wins, 19 draws, and 15 losses.

Official Statement from the Club ⤵ — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) October 21, 2025

Reminder: Roma and Juventus look to lure Remo Freuler from Bologna