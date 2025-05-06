Had some fun. Cole Palmer and his sister record a hilarious TikTok video

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has finally broken his goal drought, netting his first goal since January 14 in the recent match against Liverpool. To celebrate the occasion, Palmer teamed up with his sister Holly to record a funny video, which she posted on TikTok.

Palmer's sister shared the clip with the caption, “When they doubt lil bro.” In the video, Holly and Cole lip-sync to the viral track WEHDIBOMBO by shewahdexta. Adding to the fun, Cole sports a playful Rastafarian hat with dreadlocks, playfully highlighting his Caribbean roots.

It's worth noting that Palmer's ancestors do indeed hail from the island of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean Sea, although Cole himself was born in Manchester.

It must be said, Palmer has slightly slowed down this season compared to last year. Still, even with just 1 goal and 4 assists since January, his overall stats across all competitions are respectable: 42 appearances, 15 goals, and 10 assists.

Chelsea are currently battling for a Champions League spot next season and sit fifth in the Premier League table.