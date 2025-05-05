Chelsea footballers don sharp suits at end-of-season club party

Players from Chelsea's men's and women's squads came together for the club's official end-of-season party, a stylish event held in anticipation of the campaign's conclusion. The evening also featured an awards ceremony honoring Chelsea's top performers of the season. The club's official X account shared photos from the celebration.

All of the Blues' stars, clad in sleek black suits with shirts, ties, and bow ties, posed for the cameras on a striking blue carpet. Among the guests spotted were Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Jadon Sancho, Moises Caicedo, and several other first-team players.

Throughout the evening, seven awards were handed out to players, including Men's Player of the Season, Women's Player of the Season, and Players' Player of the Season for both squads.

In the men's team, Moises Caicedo swept both major accolades for the current campaign, as both fans and teammates voted him Chelsea's best player. Recall, the Ecuadorian joined Chelsea in 2023 after a blockbuster £115 million transfer from Brighton. This season, Caicedo has truly lived up to his hefty price tag.