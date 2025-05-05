Unexpected move. Flamengo looking to sign Félix for Club World Cup

The Club World Cup is fast approaching, and teams are taking preparations so seriously that they're planning transfers specifically for this tournament.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Brazil's Flamengo are looking to sign Chelsea forward João Félix, currently on loan at AC Milan, specifically for the Club World Cup. The Brazilian side is eager to make an impact in the competition and wants to strengthen their squad ahead of the opening match.

At the moment, Milan are not overly keen to keep Félix at San Siro, so it's highly likely he will return to Chelsea, making the deal relatively straightforward. However, everything hinges on the player's own wishes, which remain unclear for now.

Reminder: This summer, Chelsea intend to part ways with another striker – Christopher Nkunku. The forward himself is open to a move and is interested in taking the next step in his career. Earlier reports suggested that several clubs are interested in the 27-year-old Frenchman, though none have been named yet.