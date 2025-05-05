Plans remain unchanged. Nkunku to leave Chelsea this summer

In the winter of 2025, Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku was looking to leave the club and was close to continuing his career with Bayern Munich, but the transfer ultimately fell through. Nevertheless, the plan remains unchanged.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the London club’s management intends to sell the French forward. Nkunku himself is open to a move and eager to embrace a new chapter in his career.

Earlier reports indicated that several clubs have shown interest in the 27-year-old Frenchman, though their names remain undisclosed for now.

By the way, in their previous match, Chelsea defeated Liverpool 3-1. Notably, Cole Palmer sealed the final scoreline by converting a penalty deep into stoppage time. For the 22-year-old Englishman, this goal was his first since January 14, ending an 18-match goal drought.

Reminder: Nkunku joined the London club in the summer of 2023 from Leipzig, with Chelsea paying €60 million for his services. This season, the Frenchman has played 40 matches, scoring 12 goals and providing 5 assists.