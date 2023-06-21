Gundogan rejected his former club

Manchester City's German footballer Ilkay Gundogan is not burning with the desire to return to his homeland.

According to a source, the player is not yet thinking about a return to the Bundesliga, where he gained fame by playing for Borussia Dortmund.

At the same time, the player admitted that his former club tried to contact him.

Gundogan has been playing in England since 2016. His contract with the Citizens expires this summer.