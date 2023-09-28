Guardiola speaks out about Manchester City's exit from the League Cup

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola reacted to his team's defeat in the League Cup.

Let us remind you that the champion of England was eliminated from the tournament at the third round stage, losing to Newcastle with a score of 0:1.

After the meeting, the Spanish coach admitted that his team did not have the task of winning all the tournaments in one season.

“Do you think we were aiming for a quadruple? We are happy with the treble. We played a great game. After the break, the opponents became more aggressive and scored a goal. Congratulations to Newcastle." - he said after the game.

Let us note that for the “citizens” this was the first defeat in the new season, if we are talking about the main time of the match. In total, the team from Manchester played 10 matches in the new campaign.

Last season, under Guardiola, the team achieved the treble for the first time in history. They won the Champions League, the English Championship and the National Cup. Guardiola became the first coach in history to achieve the treble twice, the first time with Barcelona in the 2008/2009 season.