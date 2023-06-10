Guardiola has set a super record in European football

The head coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has become the first coach in history to achieve a "Golden Hattrick" with two clubs.

The Spanish coach managed to win the UEFA Champions League, the domestic league, and the domestic cup with Barcelona in the 2008/2009 season and with Manchester City in the 2022/2023 season.

Guardiola, aged 52, has been coaching Manchester City since 2016. Under his guidance, the club has won the English Premier League title five times, the FA Cup twice, the English League Cup four times, the FA Community Shield four times, and the UEFA Champions League once.