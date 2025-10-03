RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Guardiola believes Rodri will shine next season

Guardiola believes Rodri will shine next season

Rodri needs time.
Football news Today, 10:09
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Guardiola believes Rodri will shine next season Getty Images

Having missed most of last season through injury, Rodri is now back on the pitch. Pep Guardiola is confident the midfielder will regain his form and deliver top performances.

Details: According to the Spanish manager, Rodri will be fully ready for the 2026 World Cup and will showcase his quality there. Next season, Guardiola believes, will bring the very best version of the player, though everything depends on his recovery.

Quote: “Rodri will be good at the 2026 World Cup with Spain, and next season he will be the best Rodri. This season it all depends on how you cope, step by step. That’s normal. For a year he was on the massage table. The body changes, the rhythm changes,” Guardiola explained.

This season, Rodri has already featured in six matches across all competitions for Manchester City and twice for the Spanish national team.

Reminder: Rodri recently felt pain in his knee, reported it to the coach, and missed the Premier League clash with Burnley.

