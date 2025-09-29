Unpleasant news. Pep Guardiola has revealed an injury concern for Rodri

The same knee again.

Rodri missed the previous Premier League match, and Manchester City’s head coach clarified why that was the case.

Details: According to Josep Guardiola, Rodri felt pain in his knee, approached the coach, and reported it. The Spanish manager decided not to risk him and kept him out of the match. Guardiola also added that it was the same knee Rodri had been dealing with last season.

Quote: “In training Rodri said: ‘I can’t play. My knee hurts badly, I can’t play.’ And I told him: You can’t play? Then you won’t play. Someone else will take the field. It’s the same knee he injured before,” commented Guardiola.

Meanwhile, in the match against Burnley, Haaland struck twice, taking his tally to 93 goals in 103 Premier League appearances. With this feat, he surpassed Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

