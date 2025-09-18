Grobler beats Chiefs as Nabi leaves after first defeat. The symbolic team of Matchday 6 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports

Best players of round six

The Betway Premiership South Africa has reached its sixth round of the current season, with matches played on September 16 and 17, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as the country's top teams clashed.

Tuesday featured the marquee fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune. Both sides entered unbeaten, but it was Tinkler's men who claimed all three points. Chippa United picked up their first win of the campaign, while Durban City returned to winning ways.

On Wednesday, AmaZulu and Polokwane emerged victorious. Richards Bay and TS Galaxy shared the spoils, while Marumo pulled off a shock by taking points off Mamelodi. Another match—Orlando vs Magesi—was postponed due to the Pirates' preparations for their CAF Champions League debut.

The main headline, without a doubt, was the departure of Nasreddine Nabi as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. The club hasn't officially confirmed it yet, but media reports suggest two possible reasons: initial statements cited mutual consent due to his wife's health issues, while later reports indicated Nabi lacked the necessary license to lead the team in CAF Confederation Cup matches.

DailySports presents the symbolic XI of the sixth round of the Betway Premiership South Africa.

Goalkeeper: Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune)

The 31-year-old Zambia international had been sidelined at club level and missed the start of the current season. Tinkler put his trust in him against Kaizer Chiefs, and it paid off. Nsabata's stunning seven saves secured Sekhukhune a vital three points away in Johannesburg.

A man of the match performance from Toasts Nsabata 👏🏽



omshini weSinkwa pic.twitter.com/NbofWzMDnj — Kabelo M (@kabelomk5) September 16, 2025

Centre-back: Seun Ndlovu (Chippa United)

Chippa United finally grabbed their first win of the season, defeating Orbit College, who slipped to the bottom of the table. Ndlovu was a defensive rock: 1 tackle, 2 interceptions, 2 blocks, numerous duels won, and a remarkable 19 clearances proved crucial to the team's success.

Centre-back: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Bafana Bafana defender put in a strong shift against Marumo. Although the "Brazilians" couldn't get the win, Mokoena shone at the back (interception, clearance, 5 tackles), and was also a threat going forward—2 shots on target, 1 off, and another blocked.

Centre-back: Mpho Chabatsane (Marumo Gallants)

Chabatsane delivered a solid defensive display against Mamelodi and was a key anchor at the back. Marumo held on for an impressive draw, thanks in large part to the 23-year-old's efforts. His stats: 7 clearances, 2 tackles, and 3 blocked shots.

Right midfielder: Hendrick Ekstein (AmaZulu)

The 34-year-old midfielder has long been a key figure for AmaZulu and remains vital in their attacking schemes. At home against Stellenbosch, Ekstein struck twice late in the first half, sealing the win for his side. His Man of the Match award was well deserved.

🏆🟢⚪️ Pule Ekstein ends the night with two goals and the #BetwayPrem Man of the Match award tonight! 👏🏾#Umqhele #HebeUsuthu #UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/gXkZFWIUxN — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 17, 2025

Central midfielder: Thabang Monare (Sekhukhune)

Monare's best years may be behind him, having starred for Bidvest and Pirates in his prime before joining Sekhukhune last year to wind down his career. But at 36, he remains pivotal in attack, scoring in back-to-back matches. Besides his goal against Chiefs, he was sharp with interceptions and tackles.

Central midfielder: Bokang Mokwena (Durban City)

The 24-year-old impressed at Upington City over the past two seasons and made his Betway Premiership debut with Durban. Mokwena was quiet over the opening five games but exploded against Siwelele—his goal and assist proved decisive in the victory. He was named Man of the Match.

Trevor Mokwena was on fire for @DurbanCity_FC in their match vs @Siwelele_FC last night and earned himself a Man of the Match Award ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/DUnWm1q0HE — P Management Sports (@PManagementRSA) September 17, 2025

Left midfielder: Marcelo Allende (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Chilean midfielder pulled the strings in the middle, allowing Mamelodi to control the tempo against Marumo. Although victory slipped away, Allende can be proud of his performance: he created a big chance, made two key passes, two interceptions, and assisted Rayners.

Left winger: Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rayners remains the heartbeat of Sundowns this campaign. After a superb previous season, the striker continues his fine run of form. In nine matches this term, he has already netted seven times, including the crucial goal that earned a point against Marumo.

Did you know? 👀 Iqraam Rayners & Bradley Grobler sit top of the Golden Boot race with 4️⃣ goals each!



Which player will catch them? pic.twitter.com/FYCm3sZuly — GOAL South Africa (@GOALcomSA) September 18, 2025

Right winger: Bonginkosi Dlamini (Polokwane City)

Dlamini started on the bench for the first time this season, but coach Mohafe brought him on before halftime. The forward repaid the faith, leveling the score in the 72nd minute. Polokwane snatched the win, and Dlamini found the net for the second consecutive match.

Striker: Bradley Grobler (Sekhukhune)

Another veteran Sekhukhune star in our symbolic XI. At 37, the forward is enjoying a career renaissance at his new club, already bagging six goals across all competitions. Against Kaizer Chiefs, Grobler netted a brace and provided an assist, directly involved in every goal for his team. After the match, he admitted it was particularly sweet to score against the club that let him go years ago. Notably, Grobler now leads the Golden Boot race with four goals.

"The nice thing it's a team that six, seven years ago told me I was old and past my prime, I must be honest that feels nice [to score against them]."



Sekhukhune United striker Bradley Grobler has admitted that it felt nice scoring against Kaizer Chiefs after what he labelled as… pic.twitter.com/5DnArKwy0X — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) September 16, 2025

Head coach: Eric Tinkler (Sekhukhune)

Tinkler makes our symbolic XI for the second time this season. Under his guidance, Sekhukhune continue to surprise, pulling off another upset—beating Kaizer Chiefs away to take sole possession of the league summit. Their biggest test awaits against Mamelodi in a month's time. For now, the coach is quick to dismiss title talk, calling Sundowns the clear favorites.