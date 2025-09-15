RU RU ES ES FR FR
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 6

Football news Today, 04:38
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 6 Photo: https://x.com/KaizerChiefs

In the middle of this week we will see the Betway Championship matches and they will take place from Tuesday to Wednesday, September 16-17.

The opening day will feature three clashes from Matchday 6, including a standout tie between Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United. Durban City will also meet Sivelele, while Chippa United face Orbit College.

The following day brings four more encounters. Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Marumo Gallants, Polokwane City visit Golden Arrows, and Stellenbosch head to AmaZulu. Richards Bay will also be in action against TS Galaxy.

Here is the full Matchday 6 schedule, along with results and the updated standings.

All kick-off times are in CET.

Betway Championship – Matchday 6

  • September 16

19:30 Durban City – Sivelele
19:30 Chippa United – Orbit College
19:30 Kaizer Chiefs – Sekhukhune United

  • September 17

19:30 Richards Bay – TS Galaxy
19:30 Polokwane City – Golden Arrows
19:30 Marumo Gallants – Mamelodi Sundowns
19:30 AmaZulu – Stellenbosch

Betway Championship – League Table

