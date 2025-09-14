RU RU ES ES FR FR
Record number of participants: 62 clubs enter the race for the CAF Champions League

A total of 50 countries will be represented in the tournament
Football news Today, 10:35
The draw for the CAF Champions League qualifying rounds in Tanzania has officially kicked off a new campaign for Africa’s most prestigious club trophy. This season, set to begin on September 16, will feature 62 teams from across the continent—a record-breaking number that underscores the tournament’s soaring status.

The top eight nations in the football association rankings are each sending two clubs: Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Algeria, Tanzania, Tunisia, Angola, and DR Congo. All other countries, except Chad, Cape Verde, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Réunion, and São Tomé and Príncipe, will be represented by one club each.

The most decorated sides—Egypt’s Al Ahly and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns—will begin their journey from the second preliminary round. Meanwhile, the reigning champions, Egypt’s Pyramids, will start from the very first qualifying stage.

Clubs eliminated in the early stages will this season receive a $100,000 compensation package from CAF to cover expenses—a move that has provided extra incentive for this record turnout.

The first preliminary round matches are scheduled for September 16–21 and 26–28, with the second round taking place October 17–19 and 24–26. The group stage kicks off on November 21, 2025, and the playoffs begin on March 13, 2026.

